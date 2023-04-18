LAPORTE, Colo. — A Larimer County middle school teacher has been arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a student in the early 2000s, the sheriff's office said.

Cache La Poudre Middle School social studies teacher Robert Denise, 59, was booked into jail Sunday on two counts of sexual assault on a child.

Denise has worked as a teacher at Cache La Poudre Middle School – previously known as Cache La Poudre Junior High – since 1995.

The sheriff's office said in January, a former student at Cache La Poudre Junior High contacted law enforcement regarding two incidents involving Denise.

The victim told police that during his time as a student there in the early 2000s, "Denise touched him sexually on several occasions," the sheriff's office said.

Poudre School District put Denise on paid administrative leave when they learned of the sheriff's office investigation, school officials said in a letter to parents. They said he has not been at the middle school since he was put on leave in February.

Following a sheriff's office investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest, and Denise was booked into jail Sunday.

"Due to the nature of the charges and the suspect’s job, investigators are concerned that other victims may exist," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about unreported inappropriate conduct or abuse involving the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.