Two weeks after a fatal back-highway, rock-throwing incident shocked the country, each of three 18-year-olds suspected in Alexa Bartell's death will face 13 charges.

Bartell, 20, died when a rock thrown from an oncoming truck smashed into her windshield, hit her in the head, and exited the back window of her yellow Chevy Spark, according to police.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King Wednesday formally charged Nicolas James Karol-Chik, Joseph Edwin Koenig and Zachary Hiestand Kwak with:

One count of first-degree murder with extreme indifference

Six counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder

Three count of second-degree assault

Three counts of criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault

Bartell was on the phone with a friend as she driving on Indiana Street, a remote two-lane highway in Broomfield, when the line went silent at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday April 19. Her funeral was last weekend.

Three other drivers were injured in the crime spree which lasted 45 minutes as the three suspects allegedly drove around northwest Jefferson County lobbing landscaping rocks from either a sun roof or from side windows, according to the arrest affidavit. Seven cars were hit between 10:00 and 10:45 p.m. that night.

In a chilling statement to Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, Kwak said after they hit Bartell's car, the three made a U-turn and drove by and he took a photo of the car for a memento. The next day, the teens vowed to stay mum about their night of deadly mischief and came up with a corroborating story about what happened, according to the arrest affidavit.

Despite those plans, Kwak and Karol-Chik gave investigators conflicting stories as to who threw the rock which killed Bartell. Koenig never gave an interview.

Investigators arrested the three last week. Koenig's father, Mark, was also arrested when deputies showed up at his house to arrest his son. He was released and faces charge of obstruction.

The three teens will appear in court for the formal filing of charges on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.