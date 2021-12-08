A park ranger and another person were shot following an exchange of gunfire outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.
The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after a park ranger made a traffic park near the park's Fall River entrance on U.S. Highway 34. The occupants in the vehicle were involved in a vehicular pursuit earlier in the day, said Kyle Patterson, a spokeswoman for the park.
During the stop, the driver and ranger exchanged gunfire. Both were transported to a local hospital. Patterson said the ranger suffered non serious injuries as their ballistic vest protected them from gun fire, but did not give a status on the suspect.
The second suspect in the car was uninjured and taken into custody.
As a result of the shooting, officials closed the park's Elk River entrance.
Several agencies are involved in the investigation, and the FBI has taken the lead, Patterson said.