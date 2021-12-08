A park ranger and another person were shot following an exchange of gunfire outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after a park ranger made a traffic stop near the park's Fall River entrance on U.S. Highway 34.

The people in the vehicle were involved in a high-speed chase earlier in the day, said Kyle Patterson, a spokesperson for the park.

During the stop, the driver and ranger exchanged gunfire. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Patterson said the ranger was wearing a ballistic vest. The ranger's injuries were not life-threatening, but it was unclear how seriously the suspect was injured, Patterson said.

The second suspect in the car was uninjured and taken into custody.

Several agencies are involved in the investigation, and the FBI has taken the lead, Patterson said.