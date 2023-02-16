Violent attacks on passengers, drug users openly smoking methamphetamine on trains and buses, drug dealing and a host of other problems has new Regional Transportation District Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald trying to recruit at least 140 more police officers.

At a press conference Thursday at RTD headquarters, flanked by four of his command staff, Fitzgerald said that transportation systems about the same size as RTD’s have double the number of police his department does.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, Fitzgerald said, covers about the same number of square miles as RTD’s system and has more than 280 police officers.

“When you make staffing decisions, it's based upon workload and our workload is offset to some degree by the fact that we have security folks working,” Fitzgerald said. “When you factor the amount of security people that don't show up every day, we need at least 140 more police officers, and that's the low end.”

RTD undertook an examination of its security model in 2021 and asked the American Public Transportation Association to submit recommendations for improving law enforcement and security on RTD’s system.

Recommendations presented to the RTD Board of Directors Tuesday by Chief Fitzgerald included:

• Evaluating concerns regarding public safety response models that include contracted security who often serve as first responders.

• Use of community policing programs, recruiting and training diverse officers, use of community service officers, cadet programs, community engagement, and social media to improve external communications and increase awareness.

• Use of "paid fare zones" in inter-modal transit facilities, including Denver's Union Station.

• Use of armed security as second crew members and fare inspectors on commuter rail and potential conversion to train conductors.

• Collection and use of system data including incidents, assaults, fare evasion and demographics methodologies.

• Collaborating with City and County of Denver officials to resolve the jurisdictional issues that inhibit RTD transit police officers from initiating direct law enforcement actions within the City and County of Denver.

“This is not just a whim,” Fitzgerald said. “This is something that was recommended by subject matter experts across the country and we're executing that plan.”

Fitzgerald was hired Aug. 22 following a national recruitment effort and was tasked with implementing the recommendations.

A new, dedicated police facility is something Fitzgerald wants to see — but he said nothing is imminent at this point.

The RTD board also considered changes to the rules for use of RTD facilities that Fitzgerald emphasized at the board meeting.

“We have seen decreases in violent crime,” said Fitzgerald. “But we have to keep the momentum going and that momentum will only continue if we empower our problem solvers to go out and continue creating sustainable results."

Much of the expansion going on now in the police department is funded by contract security no-shows, which Fitzgerald said are “consistent over the last few years,” and amounts to something like $8.3 million. There are 40 new police officers “in the queue” right now and looking forward to balancing out the contracted security deficit with sworn police officers, he said.

One crime-fighting option being implemented is creating closed areas reserved for paying customers, particularly at Union Station, but also potentially at other stations.

“Crime prevention through environmental design dictates that we take a look at the way the system is set up,” said Fitzgerald. “And that begins with Union Station. That begins with architectural designs that make a paid fare area within Union Station and gives us the ability to better police the finite area.”

He provided no cost estimates.

Fitzgerald wants a much larger force of state-certified police officers who can take action, when necessary, rather than unsworn security guards who don’t have arrest powers.

Responding to the question of whether people might think transit police are limited to being glorified security guards, Fitzgerald responded: “Well, let me reassure them. Police are police. RTD's property gives us a little bit more jurisdiction because we're able to do other things on transit property, but police officers are police officers, and we can take action accordingly, and we will."

Asked what RTD customers should do when they see drug use, crimes and other prohibited behavior, Fitzgerald said: “Well, I'll tell you what they shouldn't do. And that's just throw their hands up and say, that's just another day on RTD. They've got to call us. They've got to contact us using the Transit Watch app. The only way that we can help decrease the amount of illegal drug usage that is going on is if people say something about it and bring it to our attention.”

The Transit Watch app is a free app, downloadable for iOS and Android phones, that’s a quick, easy, and anonymous way for customers to communicate directly with Transit Police about suspicious activity, safety and security concerns, according to spokesperson Marta Sipeki.

"Customers can call, email or text about issues they see or experience on any of our vehicles," she said. "There are also emergency telephones located on rail platforms and Park-n-Rides that connect directly to our security dispatch."

More information on the app is at rtd-denver.com.