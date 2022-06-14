Reports to Colorado's anonymous tip line, Safe2Tell, dropped for the first time in four months in May, the Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday.
Safe2Tell received 1,839 reports in May, 4% less than the previous month.
More than 200 of those reports, or 11%, were related to suicide threats. Bullying, drugs, school complaints and welfare checks were also reported more than 100 times in May, according to Safe2Tell's monthly report.
Safe2Tell received 18,565 reports between Aug. 1 and May 1.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the decline in reports in May could be tied to the end of the school year.
"Reports to Safe2Tell typically decline when Colorado youth are no longer in their school building, but this month's report (demonstrates) that we all need to look out for each other, Wesier said in a news release. "Student harm and neglect can sometimes be caught by others who know the signs, and Safe2Tell is available for urgent safety reports 24-hours a day, throughout the year."
Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program that allows students to anonymously report potential threats.
Students can make a report by calling 1-877-542-7233 or by visiting Safe2Tell.org or the Safe2Tell mobile app.