The family of Sally Strelecki, the 27-year-old woman shot by her neighbor through her apartment wall, has decided to take her off life support, according to a report by CBS Denver.

This decision comes after Strelecki has spent the last two weeks in a medically induced coma after a bullet from her neighbor’s apartment ripped through their shared wall and struck Strelecki in the head.

On Sunday, Strelecki’s mother Amy Graham told CBS there was nothing more the doctors could do to help her daughter. Graham previously said Strelecki had two emergency surgeries and was suffering from seizures.

"I'm angry, I'm devastated, and our world will never be the same," Graham told The Denver Gazette last week. "Our tight-knit family will never be the same."

The shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 2 in Strelecki’s Centennial apartment. At the time, Strelecki was at the kitchen counter with her pets' food bowls in hand. Strelecki’s fiancé, Nick Osano, was on the couch when he heard the gunshot. Then he saw his fiancée on the ground in a pool of blood.

"Everybody that has been lucky enough to ever meet her or interact with her has been touched in such a meaningful and loving way," Osano said. "She brings so much to this world, especially for those who know her and even for those who don't.”

Strelecki’s neighbor, 26-year-old Mickel McLean, was arrested in connection to the shooting. McLean said he was arguing with his girlfriend when he grabbed the gun and it accidentally fired, according to an arrest affidavit.

McLean is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with first-, second-, and third-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing and reckless endangerment.

"I want people to be aware of irresponsible gun ownership, irresponsible handling of a gun, and I'm not against guns," Graham said. "I've been to the shooting range and taken a gun class and learned you have to be a very responsible person to handle a gun, and this person wasn't."

Strelecki’s family and friends describe her as compassionate, kind, caring and a lover of the outdoors, movies and books. But most of all, they said, she loves everyone around her.

Strelecki will be survived by her mother and fiancé, in addition to her sisters Emma and Sadie and her nephews Ollie, Legend and Osano.

Graham told CBS the family will stay by Strelecki’s side as she is gradually taken off life support. Graham also said she intends to become active in opposing gun violence to help prevent such tragedies from happening to other families.

Strelecki’s family started a GoFundMe to help cover her medical expenses. It can be found by clicking here.

Denver Gazette reporter David Mullen also contributed to this story.