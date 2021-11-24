Aurora police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection with the drive-by shooting of six teenagers near Aurora Central High School on Nov. 15.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after being questioned Tuesday night, police said in a news release Wednesday night. No name was released, but police said that he was a student at Aurora Central.

The shooting happened at Nome Park, across the street from Aurora Central, in the afternoon.

The first suspect, also 15 years old, was arrested Monday.

Police said the first arrested boy was arrested Monday night after being identified as the driver of the Chrysler 300 associated with the shooting. A Chevrolet Tahoe also has been found and is part of the investigation.

The second suspect was described as "another occupant of the Chrysler 300."