A second police officer was shot on Wednesday, and a suspect was also injured, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting took place near Forrest Street and MLK Boulevard. The officer and suspect were transported to the hospital, the police department said on its Twitter account.

"Officer’s injuries appear not life threatening, suspect transported in critical condition," police said.

Authorities didn't provide other details.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting near Forrest St / MLK Blvd. One officer and one suspect shot, both transported to the hospital. Officer’s injuries appear not life threatening, suspect transported in critical condition. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/ZZPVGUl0IQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 8, 2023

This is the second incident in which a police officer was shot on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, an officer survived what appeared to be an ambush, according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

That shooting happened in the 2600 block of Zuni Street, near North Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25 and several hotels. Denver Gazette media partner 9News reported it happened at the Quality Inn there.

The officer's bulletproof vest stopped three rounds, one to his chest and two to his back, Thomas said.