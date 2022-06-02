Two men have been fatally shot by deputies in separate incidents in Larimer County in the past week.

The latest incident happened Wednesday night, when authorities said a deputy shot a man with two felony warrants during a “high-risk” traffic stop.

Deputies shot the man in his vehicle after they say he fired a gun. He later died at a hospital, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday evening, deputies conducted surveillance on a house in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane in Fort Collins. They believed the wanted man was staying at the home.

The man left the home after 8 p.m. and deputies tried to pull him over, but the vehicle fled.

Deputies said they resumed surveillance at Chinook Lane. The man left the home again around 9 p.m., and deputies conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop on Mariah Lane. The vehicle stopped, but police said the man failed to comply with their orders by staying inside the vehicle and brandishing a gun.

Deputies said a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. A deputy then fired a shot into the vehicle.

This is the second officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop by Larimer County deputies in the past week. On May 26, 53-year-old Douglas Weishaupl of Loveland fired a number of rounds at deputies during a car chase on Weld County Road 38, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies fatally shot him at Weld County Road 38 and Interstate 25 when his vehicle stopped and he fled on foot.