A 33-year-old woman was arrested last week in connection to a shooting that left a Littleton police officer in critical condition last month.

Investigators say Blanca Arrieta aided Rigoberto Dominguez, 33, who allegedly shot officers David Snook and Cpl. Jeff Farmer on Sept. 20, according to a release from the City of Littleton.

She was initially detained on Thursday on suspicion of committing three counts of accessory to the crime of first-degree murder and was held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.

However, Arrieta was granted and posted a $50,000 bond on Saturday. She is required to wear a GPS monitor and comply with all pre-trial services through her bond agreement, officials said.

Arrieta appeared in court on Wednesday and was formally charged with one count of accessory to the crime of first-degree attempted murder and accessory to a crime involving a felony, officials said.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred just after midnight on Sept. 20 when Snook and Farmer responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue.

The officers contacted who they thought was the suspected vehicle and forced the two suspects to flee on foot. As Dominguez entered an apartment complex, he fired multiple shots, striking Snook at least three times, officials said.

Farmer tended to Snook, which allowed the suspects to flee.

Snook was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and underwent surgery. Police have not provided a status update.

Dominguez was arrested after barricading himself inside an RV in Brighton on Sept. 24.