Authorities on Thursday arrested a second person in connection with a fatal shooting in southwest Denver.
Isaiah Hansen, 22, was being held on suspicion of being an accessory to murder in the first degree and being an accessory to criminal attempt murder with extreme indifference, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to the 1600 block of South Zenobia Street on March 20 for reports of a shooting. The victim died after being taken to a hospital.
Police said on Wednesday that they arrested 18-year-old Jon Sulaica on suspicion of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting.