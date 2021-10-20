A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a postal worker in Longmont last week, the Longmont Police Department said.

Police arrested Andrew James Ritchie, 34, on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Jason Schaefer on Oct. 13. Ritchie is being held without bond at the Boulder County Jail.

Jail records show Ritchie is being held on charges of first-degree murder and complicity.

Ritchie has been a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution in Jefferson County since 2016, according to the institution. Public records show Ritchie is a Loveland resident with no substantial criminal history.

"The arrest of the second suspect in Mr. Schaefer’s homicide demonstrates our collective commitment to leaving no stone unturned in this investigation and to pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law," said inspector Ruth Mendonça of the Denver Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ritchie was romantically involved with the other suspect arrested in connection to the killing, 26-year-old Devan Schreiner. Schreiner is the ex-girlfriend of the victim, police said.

Ritchie told police that Schreiner had talked about killing the victim multiple times and, on the morning of the shooting, Schreiner said "today is the day" and "I have everything I need" when Ritchie was dropping her off at work, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said Schreiner sent a photo of herself to Ritchie a few days before the shooting, showing her wearing similar clothing to what the shooting suspect wore.

Ritchie said he found Schaefer on his mail route and warned him that he was pushing Schreiner "over the line" and needed to watch out for her, but Schaefer said he was not afraid, the affidavit said. Ritchie said he didn't contact police because he didn't know if Schreiner was serious.

Schaefer was fatally shot in the face later that afternoon while he was delivering mail in Longmont. Schreiner was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder that evening.

Schaefer and Schreiner had a child together and were in the process of changing their custody agreement at the time of the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.

Two weeks before the shooting, Schreiner was fired from her job at the Longmont postal service branch because of an incident between her and Schaefer, the affidavit said.

Witnesses to the fatal shooting initially told police they saw a man in dark clothing and a blue mask running away from the scene of the crime after the shooting — the same clothing Schreiner wore in the photo sent to Ritchie.

“Our office appreciates the outstanding skill, teamwork and effort that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Longmont Police Services, and other law enforcement partners have dedicated to this investigation," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "The DA’s Office is committed to ensuring that any individual involved in this tragic murder is held fully responsible.”

Schreiner, who is also being held at the Boulder County Jail, is set to appear in court on Jan. 10. No court date has been set for Ritchie, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.