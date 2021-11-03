A second victim who was shot last week in Commerce City has died, the Commerce City Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said the shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Oct. 27 in a parking lot in the 4800 block of East 62nd Avenue, according to a release from the Commerce City Police Department.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One was pronounced dead on-scene, while the other was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Authorities identified a man with an online alias of "Ace Cozart" as a person of interest in the shooting. "Cozart" is known to drive a blue or black colored truck, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, "Cozart" or the blue or black truck's whereabouts is urged to call the department at 303-289-3626, or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.