A severely ill American bulldog died after being dropped off at an after-hours shelter and authorities are searching for the person responsible.
Denver Animal Protection said the white and brown American bulldog was dropped off at the after-hours kennel of the Denver Animal Shelter in the early hours of Jan. 21.
The person who dropped the dog off was pictured with a silver Honda Odyssey minivan with black wheels.
Authorities said they'd like to question the individual pictured regarding the incident. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.