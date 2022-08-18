Authorities on Thursday told residents in northwest Aurora to shelter in place as they tried to find a man who escaped from the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Aurora police said residents who live in the 1900 block of Akron Street should close and lock their doors and stay away from windows and, if possible, go to the basement.
Police were trying to find a 38-year-old man who has two outstanding warrants — one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and the other for being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Aurora officers were receiving help from Denver police as they tried to find the fugitive.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.