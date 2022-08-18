Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
Authorities on Thursday told residents in northwest Aurora to shelter in place for much of the afternoon as they tried to find a man who escaped from the Colorado Department of Corrections. The order was lifted about 7 p.m, when it was determined the man they wanted was not there.

Aurora police asked residents who live in the 1900 block of Akron Street to close and lock their doors and stay away from windows during the shelter-in-place. 

Police were trying to find 38-year-old man Alexander Smith, who has two outstanding warrants — one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and the other for being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Police said they thought Smith might be inside a house with a kicked-in door. The person who lives at that house told police the door was not previously broken, which led officers to believe Smith was inside.

