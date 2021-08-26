Local and federal law enforcement officials are investigating after a man robbed a bank in Sheridan on Monday.

Police were dispatched to the Bellco Credit Union at 3610 River Point Parkway in Sheridan, just before 5:30 p.m. The man presented a note to the bank teller that demanded money, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

The robber threatened to use a weapon but never displayed one, officials said.

Authorities have described the man as approximately 5-feet-9 inches with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-patterned baseball hat, black sunglasses, a black face mask, a yellow reflective construction vest over a long-sleeve white T-shirt, black gloves and black pants and held a bicycle or motorcycle helmet, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters who provide information that lead to an arrest and conviction could earn a reward of up to $2,000.