A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Weld County on Wednesday while possessing large amounts of fentanyl, meth and heroin, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jose Antonio Leos, 40, was wanted on charges of first-degree assault after he allegedly beat and strangled a woman Friday.

The Weld County SWAT team identified a storage unit in Greeley that belonged to Leos and waited for over three hours for him to show up, deputies said. Leos was taken into custody without incident.

When deputies arrested Leos, he had 100 fentanyl pills, half of a pound of meth and 12 grams of heroin on him, deputies said.

Leos, a resident of the Hill-N-Park mobile home neighborhood, will face new charges related to the drug possession, in addition to the assault charges he was arrested for.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.