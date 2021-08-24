The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be cautious after dozens of weapons were found at the illegal campsite of a repeated offender in Telluride.

More than 36 weapons were found Monday at the camp in the Mill Creek area, yards from a popular hiking trail, the sheriff’s office said. The weapons included numerous knives, hatchets, a crossbow and several swords.

This warning comes after two women were killed last week while camping near South Mesa in Moab, Utah — near the Colorado border and just more than two hours from San Miguel County.

“In light of the past week's double homicide of campers outside Moab, l want to caution people to be aware of their surroundings," Sheriff William Masters said.

Masters said the man living at the campsite has been arrested three times in Norwood and Telluride since July 1. Charges against the man included weapons offenses, burglary of a laundromat, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing and theft.

Despite the recurring arrests and objections from the district attorney’s office, a judge has repeatedly released the man on bond, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies do not know the man’s current whereabouts. The identity of the man has not been released in agreement with the district attorney’s office to minimize the risk of dropped charges, the sheriff’s office.

In addition to potential weapons charges, the man is wanted for illegally camping on private property, the sheriff’s office said.