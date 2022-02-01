Body cam footage from Chafee County police that has been submitted as evidence in the case against Barry Morphew — who stands accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew — has been released to the public. Pictured is Suzanne Morphew's recovered bicycle. (Chafee County video submission)
Two Chaffee County Sheriff's deputies discovered the first clue on the side of a hill leading down to a ravine: A mountain bike with twisted handlebars lying on its side, its front tire pointed downward.
"Be sure and call the husband and see what type of bike she has," one of the deputies told dispatch.
It was 7:31 p.m. on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 and a 49-year-old mother of two was missing. Chaffee County Sheriff's deputies Damon Brown and Sgt. Lamine Mullenax had just found Suzanne Morphew's blue bike with the brightly colored pedals. Her husband, Barry Morphew, was on his way to the couple's Maysville home from a landscaping job in Broomfield after neighbors and their two daughters alerted him that she was missing.
Body camera footage obtained by The Gazette reveals the first hours of the investigation into the mystery of Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, a crucial part of the prosecutor's investigation. The footage was presented last August at an evidentiary hearing, but kept under wraps publicly until now.
In another clip, a young man who identified himself as Miles Harden, the boyfriend of one of the Morphews' two daughters, tells deputies he had been searching for Suzanne Morphew in his car and hadn't found her.
Harden (shown in the two clips below) met law enforcement in the driveway of the family home at 19057 Puma Path. He tells the deputies he has been looking for Suzanne for over an hour. Body cam captures Harden telling them the 49-year-old mother has never gone up that trail.
"Gains are really hard. It's out of character for her to do that. It's a crazy climb," Harden said.
Later in the body cam interview, Harden is asked if Barry and Suzanne Morphew get along. There was a tense moment as Harden looks at his father for reassurance. Harden's dad told him, "You can answer honestly." Harden, looking at the deputy, says, "I think they've had some problems in the past ... normal husband and wife type deals."
Later that night, Barry Morphew (shown in the clip below) drives up to meet deputies on his driveway in the dark. "Did anyone look for tracks on the road? People tracks or lion?"
Minutes later, Morphew led deputies inside his home for the first time to look for any of his wife's clothing the investigation can use for her scent, presumably for search dogs. The crew walked through the front living area of the house and down a hall, where Morphew stops at a closet.
"Anything down there?" Morphew asks the deputy.
Once outside, the deputies look at the evidence they've collected in a large zip-close bag and shine the flashlight on the evidence. "Those are shorts. Those are for mountain biking."
Suzanne Morphew's turquoise bike helmet was found a week later, just under a mile away from where the bike was found. Her body has never been found. Her cellphone is also missing.
Barry Morphew has been charged with first degree murder in connection with her disappearance. His three week trial is scheduled for May 3 through June 1 this year in Fremont County.