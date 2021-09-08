The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a classic 1967 Plymouth Valiant that was stolen in Brighton over the weekend.

Authorities said the vehicle was one of several "high-dollar items" that were stolen from a home in the 10400 block of Weld County Road 6, just after midnight Sunday.

Deputies were sent to the home after receiving a report from the neighbor that a flatbed truck was parked on the next-door property and lights were on in the detached garage.

"The neighbors thought it was suspicious because they knew the homeowners were out of town," said Joe Moylan, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The neighbors went to investigate and saw two men trying to steal two 1960s Chevrolet Corvettes. When they saw the neighbors, they jumped into the flatbed truck and fled the scene.

The thieves were last seen near Weld County Road 2 and U.S. 85, Moylan said. While they didn't get the Corvettes, the 1967 Plymouth Valiant was taken. It is described as blue and having matching blue wheels, Moylan said.

Additionally, 500 rounds of .308 ammunition was stolen from the property. The sheriff's office believes the suspects are armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. Those with information are encouraged to call Deputy Castillo at 970-400-4547 or the sheriff's office at 970-356-4015.