The Douglas County Sheriff's Office recovered $20,000 in cash for an elderly scam victim Tuesday, reminding community members to be wary of scams.

A distress call came in to a DCSO technician, Dea Aragon, from an elderly person who had sent $20,000 in cash to a suspicious person, according to a DCSO news release.

Aragon was able to get in touch with shipping industry contacts, who were able to intercept the money before it was lost.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said they were lucky Aragon was there to help them.

"I want to warn others don't answer your phone if you don't know who it is," the victim said in the news release. "And if you do get into a situation like this, call law enforcement right away."

DCSO sheriff Darren Weekly urged community members to "remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding themselves and their loved ones against scams."

"We need to work together to put these scammers out of business," Weekly said.

The incident is a reminder of the prevalence of scammers who target elderly people and residents are urged to talk to older parents and keep an eye on their activity to avoid scammers, the release said.

The DCSO provided some scam awareness tips.

Exercise caution when communicating with unfamiliar individuals, especially those soliciting money or sensitive information. If something is too good to be true, it probably is.

Do not allow strangers remote access to your computer or bank accounts.

Do not trust caller ID. Local phone numbers are easily spoofed.

Before sending money to someone you don't know, thoroughly research their identity and legitimacy. Use online resources, consult with friends or family, or contact local authorities for guidance.

Never give money to get money, that is a huge sign of a scam.

The DCSO, other government agencies and other legitimate organizations will never ask you to pay bond/bail, a fine for missing jury service, a charge for an arrest warrant, or a fee for civil service with gift cards, wire transfers, Bitcoin, Green Dot cards, MoneyPak cards, Zelle, Venmo transfers or ATM deposits.

Guard your personal information. Never give personal or financial information to unsolicited callers, emails or text messages.

Trust your instincts. If something feels off or raises suspicion, trust your gut instincts. Seek advice from trusted family members, friends or law enforcement before proceeding with financial transactions.

Stay updated on the latest scams and fraud tactics circulating in your area.

The biggest red flag that indicates a scam is the scammer requesting that you keep the transaction secret.

Call the DCSO immediately at 303-660-7500 if anyone asks you to send money to someone you don't personally know.

To read more about current scams or to submit your story, visit the DCSO senior scams webpage.