An outpouring of grief, shock and anger enveloped Denver on Wednesday soon after news spread that two adults were shot at East High School.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette said: "Enough is enough."

"We can’t continue to live like this," she said on Twitter. "We have to do more to protect our schools and community from gun violence. We have to come together to prevent these tragedies from occurring and curb the scourge of gun violence that’s devastating our communities."

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper echoed the sentiment.

"Heartbroken to hear two faculty at East High School have been shot. Closely following the situation and thankful for our first responders," he said. "Gun violence has become too regular. We owe more to our children. Nothing changes if nothing changes."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called it another senseless act of violence, and added that parents have a right to be angry.

“My heart is with each and every student, staff member and parent. Our schools should be free from violence. Period. Parents are angry and frustrated, and they have a right to be. Easy access to guns must be addressed in our country – Denver cannot do this alone," he said.

"There are common sense proposals at the Legislature and in Congress right now – they must be passed. It’s also time to return School Resource Officers in our schools. Removing them was a mistake and we must move swiftly to correct it. We’re ready to work with DPS, and we all have to step up as a community and be part of the solution.”

Gov. Jared Polis said he is monitoring the situation.

“We know that the two victims have been hospitalized and we pray for their health and swift recovery. Our students should and must be able to attend school without fear for their safety, their parents deserve the peace of mind that their children are safe in classrooms, and teachers should be able to work safely and without harm," he said. "We also reflect that today is the anniversary of the Boulder King Soopers shooting. We appreciate the quick action taken by East High school faculty and staff to secure the school and make sure students were safe and this is an ongoing situation, and State Troopers and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this tragedy.”

Former Denver mayoral candidate, and the CEO of Tattered Cover, Kwame Spearman said Wednesday the doors to the Colfax store were shuttered.

"My heart is breaking for everyone at Denver East High School. I can only imagine what the teachers and students are going through right now — especially the two faculty members injured. I’ve been speaking a lot about safety — and it’s time for less speaking and more doing. We can’t continue to live like this. As of now, everyone at Tattered Cover Book Store is safe and accounted for. Our Colfax doors remain locked."

Denver City Councilwoman Debbie Ortega, also a mayoral candidate, said she talked to Hancock Wednesday.

"Yet again, our community is shaken by news of a shooting inside of East High School," she tweeted Wednesday. "My prayers are with the victims, but praryer are not enough. I called the Mayor and have made a request to convene City leadership, DPS (Denver Public Schools) and school leadership to address this issue, immediately."