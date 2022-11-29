Police in Castle Rock arrested one person in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fight in a parking lot escalated, leading to the shooting, according to a news release.
Police have arrested Miguel Mercado, 20, on suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. They found him around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Wilcox and South Street in downtown Castle Rock, according to the release.
The shooting happened near an apartment complex around Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West. Police are investigating the relationship between the victims and Mercado, and have not released the victims' names.
The police department said in a tweet at 9:15 a.m. that it does not believe there is a threat to the community.
Anyone with more information can contact the police department's tip line at 720-733-3517 or send an email to CrimeTips@CRgov.com.