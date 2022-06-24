One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood on Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the area of 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The Denver Police Department announced the shooting on Twitter at 9:12 p.m.
Officers located two people who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a nearby hospital, the department tweeted.
Police said the victim's car veered into an uninvolved motorist after the shooting. The occupants of the vehicle were not seriously injured, according to the department.
No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.