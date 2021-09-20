Nearly one month after a shooting near Coors Field killed one person and wounded five others, the Denver Police Department released photos of two potential suspects Monday.

Police said surveillance footage shows the two pictured individuals in the area of the shooting just before the shots were fired. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals to come forward.

The shooting happened on Aug. 22 at around 1:43 a.m. at the corner of 19th Street and Blake Street, one block from the Coors Field baseball stadium and outside of several bars, police said.

Six people were shot during the incident. Of them, two sustained serious injuries, three sustained minor injuries and one, identified as 22-year-old Jean-Marquris Stewart, died.

Stewart, a Denver resident, is believed to be “the intended target” of the shooting, a spokesperson with the police department said in August. The motives for the shooting are still under investigation.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

The area was packed at the time of the shooting as last call for Denver bars is 2 a.m., and the bars were full of fans who had attended the Colorado Rockies game at Coors Field earlier that night.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.