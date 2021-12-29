As the Denver metro community mourns those lost in Monday’s shooting rampage, those who knew Sarah Steck remember her as a “badass” artist loved by all she met.

Steck, 28, was one of five people killed during a spate of shootings in Denver and Lakewood. Police said Steck was shot while working as a hotel clerk at the Hyatt House in the Belmar shopping center. Steck was taken to a hospital, where she died Tuesday.

Unlike the other victims, police said they believe the gunman wasn’t targeting Steck, but instead the hotel where she worked. Steck was the youngest of the five people killed.

“Colleagues and guests knew Sarah for her infectious laugh and her love of kittens, art and music — especially Blink 182,” said Andra Alvarez, general manager of Hyatt House. “But most of all, Sarah loved her boyfriend, family and friends. We will miss her terribly.”

In addition to working at the hotel, Steck was a graphic designer who ran a small business called Sarah Steck Alternative Designs. Steck graduated in the spring from the Metropolitan State University of Denver’s communication design program.

On her business’s website, Steck wrote that she had “always felt different than the people around me" for her interests and appearance, but had learned not to be afraid of standing out. She wrote that she wanted to make her clients feel “comfortable to be their true authentic selves” with her art.

Peter Miles Bergman, an associate professor of art at MSU Denver, wrote about Steck on Facebook, asking people to cast a spell or blast some punk rock in her honor.

“(She) was an artist, and a designer, a super hip lady, a badass, a punk rocker, had a lot of strength of character, was super sweet,” Bergman wrote. “She was one of ours and we're heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Michelle Hektor, who said she was a frequent visitor of the Hyatt House, said Steck would talk about her passion for art to the hotel’s guests.

“Sarah Steck was a sweet, energetic and hard working employee of the Hyatt House,” Hektor wrote on Twitter. “During my visits we talked about her dream of marketing and graphic arts. ... I’m heartbroken that Sarah was killed."

Devan Romero, who said Steck was her best friend, launched a fundraiser for Steck’s family on Wednesday. As of 4 p.m., the GoFundMe had raised over $11,000.

Romero said the money will go to Steck’s family to help pay for funeral costs and any unexpected bills, adding that Steck “was loved and touched so many people's lives.”

The Lakewood business Tobacco Leaf is also hosting a fundraising event on Jan. 8, with all ticket sales going to Steck's family. The business raised $5,070 for the family via Facebook on Wednesday.

Steck’s art portfolio can be found at sarahsteckdesigns.com.