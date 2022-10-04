A shoplifting suspect shot at Lakewood police multiple times Friday night during a foot chase, but was taken into custody unharmed, according to a police report.
Lakewood police responded to a shoplifting report at the Walmart on Wadsworth Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue Friday night. Employees saw a man and woman leave the store with "hundreds of dollars in stolen merchandise." The male pointed a gun at employees and fled on foot, according to the report.
Lakewood police found and arrested suspect Richard Lee Arellano, 29, of Denver, who fired several rounds at a detective and an agent while attempting to flee. Neither the detective nor the agent returned fire, police said.
Arellano is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on two counts of attempted 1st degree murder of a police officer, aggravated robbery and felony menacing. Police identified the woman with Arellano as 57-year-old Gwendolyn Gallegos, who faces theft charges.
Arellano is scheduled to be advised of the charges against him in Jefferson County District Court Wednesday morning.