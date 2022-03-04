The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a man fired a shot after being confronted while attempting to steal a catalytic converter.
The Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 8300 block of South Allison Street on Friday morning.
A man tried stealing a catalytic converter and when he was confronted fired his weapon, but missed the victim, officials said. The gunman fled the scene with another person in a silver Honda 4-door.
Authorities have described the men as being white, 6 feet tall; one of the suspects has red hair and was wearing dark clothing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 303-271-5612.