DOUGLAS COUNTY — No deputies were injured after suspects in a stolen vehicle fired shots at them during a pursuit early Sunday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Two suspects were in custody after the pursuit on South Quebec Street between Collegiate Drive and C-470, according to the Sheriff's Office.
At 3:43 a.m., deputies spotted suspects trying to cut a catalytic converter off a vehicle. The suspects then got into a vehicle that was reported as stolen and went north on Quebec, and deputies pursued, the Sheriff's Office said.
The suspects fired shots at the deputies, DCSO said.