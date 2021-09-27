A barricade situation in Aurora on Sunday resulted in shots fired by police and the arrest of an armed suspect, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the incident began at 2:10 p.m. when they received reports of gunshots at an apartment at 2230 Billings St., next to the Anschutz Medical Campus. Officers found bullet holes in the building, but no one was injured.

Less than three hours later, police received a report of a family disturbance in the residence next door to the apartment complex at 2250 Billings St.

The person who called 911 told police a 21-year-old man inside the residence was having a mental health crisis and was threatening to shoot the other people inside. The man had a gun and was believed to be on drugs.

Police said they believe the man was also responsible for the earlier shooting at the apartment complex.

A SWAT Team responded to the residence and attempted to speak to the man, but he refused to cooperate. The team contacted two people who had locked themselves in the basement of the residence to keep away from the suspect.

Nearly three hours after the barricade began, the people locked in the basement told police the suspect was trying to force his way inside. At this point, the SWAT team broke into the residence.

While inside, one SWAT officer fired multiple gunshots, though no one was hit, police said. The suspect was then arrested and taken to a hospital to monitor his mental state.

The suspect’s identity and charges will be announced after he is released from the hospital, police said.

The shots-fired incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team, which investigates all officer-involved shootings in the district.