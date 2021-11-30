Shots were fired in Commerce City Monday evening after police attempted to pull over a suspected drunken driver, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said they were informed of the suspected DUI situation at around 6:15 p.m. When officers responded to the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard, they were shot at by at least one suspect associated with the vehicle, police said.

Officers returned fire and the suspects drove away. After chasing the vehicle, it crashed less than half a mile away in the 7600 block of Brighton Road, police said.

Two unidentified male suspects were injured in the incident and taken to local hospitals, police said.

No officers were hit by the gunshots. It is unclear whether the suspects were injured by the crash or by gunshots from the police.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Commerce City SWAT Team also responded to the incident when the suspects refused to leave the crashed vehicle, police said. The standoff lasted for nearly two hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information was available Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Critical Incident Team is coordinating the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.