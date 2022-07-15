North Truckee Street fire home 1-28-2021

Three teenagers were arrested in January 2021 in connection to an arson that killed five family members at a home on North Truckee Street in August. The day police announced the arressts, flowers memorializing the Diol family remained while the house remained barricaded to the public.

The older sister of one of the teens charged in an arson that killed five family members in 2020 was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in prison for drug and weapons crimes.

In February Tanya Bui pleaded guilty in federal court to: possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

She was sentenced in Denver Federal Court to five years on count one and 70 months for count two. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of about 10 years and 10 months.

She was arrested during the course of the investigation into the arson but is not charged in relation to the fire, which killed five members of the Diol family in August 2020.

Tanya Bui's brother, Kevin Bui, is charged in connection with the Aug. 5, 2020 fire. Last week, Kevin Bui, who is in jail awaiting trial, was reportedly caught with nearly 100 pills that law enforcement believe were laced with fentanyl.

