Christopher Fitzgerald, son of RTD Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald Sr., was killed in Philadelphia while pursuing a suspect.

Fitzgerald, a Temple University police officer, was attempting to apprehend a robbery suspect Saturday night, but was shot in the head and killed according to the Philadelphia district attorney's office.

The suspect, Miles Pfeffer, 18, allegedly attempted to steal Fitzgerald's gun and went through his pockets after shooting him.

Following the announcement of Fitzgerald's death, the RTD asked media to respect the privacy of its police chief.

"RTD is deeply saddened to learn about the tragic and unimaginable loss of Chief Fitzgerald’s son Christopher, a police officer, who was killed in the line of duty," a statement said. "We send our deepest condolences to the entire Fitzgerald family and all those mourning Christopher."

The president of Temple University, Dr. Jason Wingard, said he is "heartbroken" that Fitzgerald was lost "to senseless gun violence."

Fitzgerald's death comes less than a week after three students were killed in a shooting at Michigan State University.

Pfeffer was arrested just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning in the Buckingham Township, roughly one hour outside of Philadelphia. He will face charges of murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes related to the death of Fitzgerald. He was arrested using Fitzgerald's handcuffs, according to Bucks County prosecutors.

Fitzgerald joined the Temple University police force in October 2021. His death also marks the first shooting death of a campus officer in more than 30 years, according to Ken Kaiser, Temple's senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Fitzgerald's death was also the first fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer since 2020, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community," Vice President for Public Safety at Temple University Jennifer D. Griffin said. "This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend."

The Arvada Police Department sent its condolences to the Fitzgerald family via Twitter just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fitzgerald is survived by his wife and four children, according to Temple University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.