Southbound Interstate 225 at Sixth Avenue closed for two hours after a man was shot by a person in another vehicle, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police responded to reports of a shooting on the interstate in the area of East 2nd Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m., said Christopher Amsler, a spokesman for the police department.
Officers found a 19-year-old man who was grazed in the head by a bullet. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, Amsler said.
Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive of the shooting as the victim was shot by someone in another vehicle on the interstate, Amsler said.
No arrested have been made and police have not released a description of a possible suspect or vehicle.