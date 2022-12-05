Lakewood Police Department officers arrested three people after a stolen jeep collided with an ambulance Sunday night, toppling it. The crash occurred near west 14th Avenue and Reed Street, according to a LPD Tweet.

Two firefighters of the West Metro Fire Protection District were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay, according to police. Lakewood police officials declined to release the identification of the three suspects Monday.

Lakewood Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at west Colfax Avenue and Reed street Sunday evening. The vehicle, a Jeep, drove off as officers approached it. The officers did not initiate a chase, according to the department.

While fleeing, the jeep struck a West Metro Fire ambulance, injuring the two firefighters inside and knocking the ambulance on its side. No patients were in the back of the ambulance and police say the jeep was at fault for the crash.

After responding to the crash, LPD took three people into custody and transported them to the hospital. The investigation is open and ongoing and LPD did not provide any updates as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.