Three police officer-involved shootings in four days across metro Denver left two suspects dead, one hospitalized and a Denver Police officer hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
But little new information has been released by authorities since the first shooting Thursday night in Broomfield. Neither of the two suspects killed by officers have been identified.
A group calling itself the Denver Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety, "a community- led volunteer task force devoted to transforming public safety," plans a rally at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Capitol.
The rally aims to "draw attention to the recent rise in officer-involved shootings," according to the release by Dr. Robert Davis. "Community leaders from both communities note that these shootings are routinely followed with a lack of information and transparency for the victim's families and communities."
The first shooting Thursday evening played out in Broomfield when officers from Denver Police Fugitive Unit attempted to make an arrest of a homicide suspect.
The suspect fled and ultimately crashed the car he was driving at Midway and Sheridan boulevards. A shootout occurred when the suspect bolted from the car and tried to carjack another. Officers pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, and the injured officer was taken to the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. He was in "stable" condition Thursday.
Denver police said Sunday the Adams/Broomfield County Coroner's office would release the suspect's identification after the autopsy was complete. The coroner's office did not respond to a request for information from the Denver Gazette by press time Sunday.
A second shooting occurred early Saturday when police from multiple agencies engaged in a high-speed pursuit near Denver International Airport.
At 5:30 a.m., the Aurora Police Department located a car involved in an earlier robbery. When officers tried to stop the car, it sped away.
"In the 7400 block of Gun Club Road, Aurora officers attempted a force-stop method which caused the vehicle to lose control and ultimately crash," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a Saturday press conference. "The driver was armed with a long gun that he threatened the officers with. Three officers discharged their weapons, striking the individual several times."
The suspect was declared dead at the scene. An Aurora officer was injured in the crash but is in good condition, according to Thomas.
The Denver Gazette contacted the Aurora Police Department Sunday regarding the officer's condition, or the suspect's identification, but did not receive a reply as of press time.
Denver Police officials said there was no updates Sunday and that the suspect's identification would be released by the Denver Medical Examiner's office after the autopsy.
The third shooting occurred early Sunday in Boulder's The Hill neighborhood. A disturbance involving guns was reported to Boulder Police at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, who were already on foot patrol investigating a felony menacing call in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Shots were already being fired when officers got to the scene, and they returned fire. A suspect was shot in the arm and hospitalized. The others fled and are still at large, according to Boulder Police.
“As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his weapon during the interaction with the suspects,” according to the release.
As of 12:30 p.m., roads in The Hill reopened, according to Boulder Police.
Boulder Police Chief Maris credited Boulder Police officers for their prompt response, saying the shooting could have been much worse.