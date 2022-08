A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley is facing charges after stabbing another student during a fight on Monday.

The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m., and the student who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.

The student who brandished a knife was being held at Platte Valley Youth Services, a juvenile intake facility, on suspicion of first-degree assault and interference with staff/faculty/students, police said.