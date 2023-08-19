The Denver Police Department arrested 40-year-old Travis Lurenzo Beasley on Friday following a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Police began investigating a shooting on the morning of Aug. 12 in the 1300 block of East 23rd Avenue. The shooting was allegedly reported by a neighbor.

Another neighbor heard gunshots and went outside. She saw the victim "laying in the grass across the street," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Jarred Hicks, was taken to the hospital for his injuries and died.

The neighbor also reported seeing a "heavy set black dude with facial hair" mounting a motorcycle and leaving the scene.

A third neighbor notified detectives that two people lived at the location where the shooting took place — Hicks and someone with a motorcycle. The neighbor later identified the motorcyclist as Beasley.

Another witness provided security footage that shows an argument took place before Hicks was shot, according to the affidavit.

Beasley is being held for investigation of first degree murder, according to a press release by the Denver Police Department. The District Attorney’s office will make a final determination on possible charges.