Police say they arrested a man after a shooting left one person dead and two others injured outside of a Broomfield Walgreens drug store.
Police didn't release the identity of the suspect.
The shooting happened near the Walgreens at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street, just west of Big Dry Creek Park on Saturday, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
Police said three victims were found in the parking lot. A man was pronounced dead on-scene, while two others were hospitalized. No employees were injured during the shooting.
Police said they weren't looking for any additional suspects and don't believe the shooting was random.
Zuni Street reopened around 2:45 p.m. after being closed due to police activity.