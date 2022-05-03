Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Aurora police announced Tuesday that they arrested Terrence McGary, 27, on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

McGary is a suspect in a shooting that occurred April 4 at East Colfax Avenue and North Beeler Street. Police said a man and woman suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police had not said what led up to the shooting or how they identified McGary as a suspect.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will prosecute the case.

