Detectives have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Broomfield on Monday, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

The suspect is 31-year-old Joseph Majewski of Broomfield, police announced Tuesday. Majewski is being held in the Broomfield Detention Center without bond on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Majewski lived in the house where the stabbing occurred, according to public records. He was previously charged with obstructing a peace officer and various traffic offenses.

Police said the fatal stabbing happened just before 5 p.m. Monday inside of a house in the 13000 block of Grove Court, near Spruce Park in the West Lake neighborhood.

After receiving a 911 call, police arrived at the house and found a woman dead and a man suffering from serious injuries. Both victims had apparently been stabbed, police said. The man was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown Tuesday.

Police have not released additional details about what led up to the stabbing or how they identified Majewski as a suspect.

Police said Majewski knew both of the victims before the incident.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased victim’s name, as well as her official cause and manner of death, after her family has been notified.