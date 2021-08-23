A suspect has been arrested in connection to Thursday’s fatal shooting near the Town Center at Aurora, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.

Aurora resident Daquan Mitchell, 21, has been arrested and booked on charges of first-degree murder, police said.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex at 14704 E. Second Ave. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending the notification of his family. The victim was described only as a man.

Police have not said how they connected Mitchell to the shooting or whether Mitchell knew the victim. According to public records, Mitchell did not live at the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

No information is available regarding what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Mitchell is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center. His first court date is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m., according to court records.