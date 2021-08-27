A man is in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man in Broomfield on Wednesday, police said.

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, 22, was arrested Thursday and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Investigators believe Maestas-Sanchez shot Michael Lewis, 71, after Lewis confronted him; Maestas-Sanchez was allegedly attempting to enter unlocked vehicles in the area, according to a news release.

“The Broomfield Police Department sends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis, along with the entire Broomfield Community,” the department said in a statement earlier in the week. “We understand this crime has left many residents shaken.”

Police said the shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle. Lewis lived in a home in the cul-de-sac since 1990, The Denver Gazette previously reported.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man, later identified as Lewis, dead at the scene.

Prior to the shooting, authorities received several reports of vehicles trespassing in the area. Police said they have identified "additional suspects" related to the trespassing, but are not releasing their names at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Maestas-Sanchez is being held in the Broomfield Detention Center pending the filing of former charges by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.