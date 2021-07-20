The Fort Collins Police Department has arrested a man wanted in connection to Monday morning’s fatal shooting outside of a McDonald’s in midtown.

Police announced the suspect had been arrested Tuesday afternoon, about 15 hours after officials released surveillance footage of the suspect and asking for help identifying him.

🚨🚨 Homicide Update 🚨🚨Suspect in custody. Additional information will be released later as well. pic.twitter.com/BBhK3eC0Ju — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 20, 2021

The suspect's identity has not been released, but he is described as a thin man with a shaved head and a burn scar on his face, driving a stolen car with Missouri license plates.

Police said the shooting happened about 10:40 a.m. outside of the McDonald’s at 2401 S. College Ave., about a mile from the Colorado State University campus.

Press Release: Police seek public's help in identifying suspect in shooting : Full release available here: https://t.co/IQitRslUvuFort Collins Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the below individual in reference to todays shooting investigation. pic.twitter.com/7pSqKPjUfn — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) July 20, 2021

Officers responded to the area on reports of gunshots and found a man dead outside.

“What makes this incident even more disturbing is the brazen nature of the attack,” said police Chief Jeff Swoboda. “This violent act occurred in broad daylight, along a major corridor with multiple people around.”

Police said the victim was homeless and they do not know if the suspected shooter knew the victim.

Police said they were investigating whether this incident is connected to another killing in the city, in which 58-year-old Todd Stout was stabbed to death under a bridge on July 5. Stout was also homeless at the time of his death.

Those with information can contact the Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Larimer County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified.

Police were previously investigating Monday’s incident as a suspicious death but have now upgraded it to a homicide.