Officers arrested a suspect in the killing of a woman in north Denver over the weekend, the Denver Police Department announced Monday.

The suspect, 37-year-old Marissa Gilliam, was arrested Saturday night, police said. Gilliam was held without bond on suspcion of murder.

The killing happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot outside Mr. A’s bar at East 40th Avenue and Steele Street, in the Clayton neighborhood.

Police said they received a 911 call at 2:18 a.m., saying a woman had been shot in the parking lot.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead shortly after, police said. The woman’s woman's name wasn't released, pending the notification of her family.

Two witnesses said they saw the victim arguing with another woman before they heard the gunshot and said no one else was around at the time of the shooting, according to arrest records.

Both witnesses identified the woman as Gilliam by name and photographs, police said.

Police didn't release what Gilliam and the victim argued about or whether the two knew each other before the shooting.

Police said Gilliam has previously been arrested for multiple assaults, including assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to drug possession, felony menacing, harassment and protection order violations

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.