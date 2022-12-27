Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in Monday's fatal shooting at Berkeley Lake Park, according to a news release.
Police arrested Miguel Piria, 22, on Wednesday as a suspect in the shooting after Piria turned himself in.
Police responded to the call Monday about a person shot in the area of the park — which is near East 46th Avenue and North Tennyson Street — and driven away in a car.
Police later received a call about a shooting victim found near East Andrews Drive and North Dillon Street, according to the release. Detectives said the victim found there was the same victim from the earlier reported shooting.
The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the suspect and the victim knew each other and identified Piria as the suspect, according to the release.
Piria turned himself in to detectives on Wednesday. He is being held on investigation of first-degree murder, according to the release.
The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.