Aurora police arrested a 41-year-old male suspect in the Jan. 24 hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian, according to the Aurora Police Department on Twitter.

Police arrested Jerry Lee Mahan Jr., 41, following the crash. Mahan is charged with:

Leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury

Careless driving

Failure to observe a red light

No proof of insurance

Officers responded to the call about the crash at a bus stop on Colfax Avenue and Moline Street at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Two people were pinned between the vehicle and the bus stop shelter. Aurora Fire's Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to rescue them. One of the victims was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue on Twitter.

The driver fled the scene.