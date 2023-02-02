Aurora bus stop crash

Two people were pinned between a car and a bus stop shelter after a crash Tuesday in Aurora. Police are looking for the male driver, who fled the scene after the crash. Witnesses did not get a good description of the man.

 COURTESY OF AURORA FIRE RESCUE

Aurora police arrested a 41-year-old male suspect in the Jan. 24 hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian, according to the Aurora Police Department on Twitter.

Police arrested Jerry Lee Mahan Jr., 41, following the crash. Mahan is charged with:

  • Leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury
  • Careless driving
  • Failure to observe a red light
  • No proof of insurance

Officers responded to the call about the crash at a bus stop on Colfax Avenue and Moline Street at 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 24, according to an Aurora Police Department tweet.

Two people were pinned between the vehicle and the bus stop shelter. Aurora Fire's Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to rescue them. One of the victims was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue on Twitter.

The driver fled the scene.

15-year-old girl dies after being hit by Jeep in Aurora crosswalk
Man arrested in connection with Boulder County stabbing, car theft

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.