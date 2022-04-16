A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday for his alleged role in a series of arson cases across Jefferson County, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
Ryan Martin is suspected of starting several fires in the Applewood area and Along West Colfax Avenue dating back to last July. One of the fires was at a construction site on Nov. 15, and caused $2 million in damages, according to the fire department.
Martin was arrested on Friday and is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson, two counts of felony criminal mischief and three counts of firing woods or prairie.
West Metro Fire District said the investigation is ongoing as Martin is considered a person of interest in other similar open cases.
The investigation is being conducted by the fire department with the assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Lakewood Police Department.